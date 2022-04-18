Central Pacific Financial (CPF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $64.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Central Pacific Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CPF opened at $26.58 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.24 and its 200 day moving average is $28.02. Central Pacific Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.56 million, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPF shares. Compass Point cut shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Central Pacific Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Central Pacific Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

In other Central Pacific Financial news, President Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 6,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $179,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPF. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Central Pacific Financial by 51.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 112.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 124,659 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 209,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 55,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 17,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

