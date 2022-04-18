Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Brokerages expect that Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) will announce $1.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Century Communities’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $986.25 million and the highest is $1.08 billion. Century Communities reported sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full year sales of $4.74 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.04 billion to $5.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Century Communities had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Century Communities from $108.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Century Communities from $74.50 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,246,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $429,148,000 after buying an additional 169,936 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 6.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,781,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,471,000 after acquiring an additional 104,305 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 39.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,055,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,835,000 after acquiring an additional 299,970 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 888,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,643,000 after acquiring an additional 19,750 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 867,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,916,000 after acquiring an additional 86,905 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCS opened at $50.83 on Monday. Century Communities has a 1-year low of $46.63 and a 1-year high of $86.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.49%.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

