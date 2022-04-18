Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CIAFF shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

CIAFF stock opened at $5.75 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.18. Champion Iron has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $6.02.

Champion Iron Ltd. engages in the production, exploration, and development of iron ore properties. Its portfolio includes Bloom Lake and Consolidated Fire Lake North. The company was founded on May 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

