ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.17 Million

Equities research analysts expect ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) to announce sales of $42.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $42.30 million and the lowest is $42.03 million. ChannelAdvisor posted sales of $39.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full year sales of $183.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $182.40 million to $184.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $203.38 million, with estimates ranging from $200.70 million to $206.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ChannelAdvisor.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $45.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. ChannelAdvisor’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ECOM. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on ChannelAdvisor from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ChannelAdvisor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 3,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $60,191.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 4.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 13.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 5.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 56.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECOM opened at $15.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $457.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.95. ChannelAdvisor has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $29.42.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.

