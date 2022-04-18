Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.07 Million

Brokerages expect Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) to report $66.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Charah Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $69.40 million and the lowest is $62.75 million. Charah Solutions reported sales of $52.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Charah Solutions will report full year sales of $345.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $344.60 million to $345.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $389.70 million, with estimates ranging from $389.00 million to $390.39 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Charah Solutions.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Charah Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a negative return on equity of 56.75%. The business had revenue of $93.43 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charah Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Charah Solutions by 1,157.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 40,117 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Charah Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Charah Solutions by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,273,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,456,000 after buying an additional 24,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Charah Solutions by 147.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 18,825 shares during the period.

Charah Solutions stock opened at $3.89 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.84. Charah Solutions has a twelve month low of $3.83 and a twelve month high of $6.63. The firm has a market cap of $129.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.36.

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company offers remediation and compliance services, including environmental management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as closure by removal, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

