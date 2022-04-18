ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.58.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHPT. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other ChargePoint news, Director Michael Linse sold 81,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $1,313,379.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $145,152.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,731,130 shares of company stock valued at $26,986,403 over the last ninety days. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ChargePoint by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ChargePoint by 236.7% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of ChargePoint by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. 27.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHPT opened at $15.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.71. ChargePoint has a twelve month low of $11.21 and a twelve month high of $36.86.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 54.71% and a positive return on equity of 5.72%. As a group, research analysts expect that ChargePoint will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

