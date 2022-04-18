ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.58.
A number of research firms have recently commented on CHPT. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.
In other ChargePoint news, Director Michael Linse sold 81,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $1,313,379.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $145,152.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,731,130 shares of company stock valued at $26,986,403 over the last ninety days. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of CHPT opened at $15.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.71. ChargePoint has a twelve month low of $11.21 and a twelve month high of $36.86.
ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 54.71% and a positive return on equity of 5.72%. As a group, research analysts expect that ChargePoint will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.
ChargePoint Company Profile (Get Rating)
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ChargePoint (CHPT)
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.