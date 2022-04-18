Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 31.61%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $7.41 on Monday, hitting $75.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,439,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $63.46 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total transaction of $126,990.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 156,860 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $13,478,979.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 574,625 shares of company stock valued at $51,649,366. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCHW. JMP Securities cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Compass Point raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.47.

About Charles Schwab (Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.