Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Issues Earnings Results

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 31.61%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share.

NYSE:SCHW traded down $8.04 on Monday, reaching $74.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,439,266. Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $63.46 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $135.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. JMP Securities lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.47.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total value of $126,990.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Richard A. Wurster sold 61,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $5,811,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 574,625 shares of company stock valued at $51,649,366 over the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $7,721,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 56,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,698,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

