Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target Increased to $191.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $173.00 to $191.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.31% from the company’s current price.

CVX has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.18.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $171.59 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.42. Chevron has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $174.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $12,312,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 551,615 shares of company stock valued at $74,803,632. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 30.7% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 16,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 7,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

