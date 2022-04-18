China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CEA. HSBC raised China Eastern Airlines from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered China Eastern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on China Eastern Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded China Eastern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Eastern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, China Eastern Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get China Eastern Airlines alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CEA opened at $16.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. China Eastern Airlines has a twelve month low of $15.85 and a twelve month high of $23.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.47 and its 200-day moving average is $18.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.17.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CEA. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $402,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth $564,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

China Eastern Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for China Eastern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Eastern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.