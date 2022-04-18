China Education Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHNUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Education Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHNUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the March 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.
Shares of CHNUF stock opened at $0.03 on Monday. China Education Resources has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03.
China Education Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
