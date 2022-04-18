China Education Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHNUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Education Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHNUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the March 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Shares of CHNUF stock opened at $0.03 on Monday. China Education Resources has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03.

China Education Resources Inc, an ed-tech company, provides education resources and services for teachers, students, parents, education professionals, and school administrators in the People's Republic of China and China. The company provides systems and contents for online/offline learning, training courses, and social media.

