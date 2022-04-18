Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Short Interest Down 23.0% in March

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,580,000 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the March 15th total of 8,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chindata Group during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. 16.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Chindata Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised Chindata Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.30 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chindata Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Chindata Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.27.

CD stock opened at $5.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Chindata Group has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $17.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.84.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $122.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.17 million. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chindata Group will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

