Christopher Gramm Sells 1,000 Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Stock

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $50,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,670.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ASIX traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.45. 210,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,075. AdvanSix Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.95 and a 1 year high of $57.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.27 and its 200-day moving average is $45.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.79.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 25.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AdvanSix Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASIX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the 4th quarter valued at $13,241,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,085,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 286,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,539,000 after acquiring an additional 183,378 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 251.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 217,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after acquiring an additional 155,925 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 446,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,737,000 after acquiring an additional 118,051 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

ASIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AdvanSix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on AdvanSix from $64.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on AdvanSix from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

