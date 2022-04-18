Christopher Gramm Sells 1,000 Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Stock

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $50,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,670.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of ASIX traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.45. 210,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,075. AdvanSix Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.95 and a 1 year high of $57.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.27 and its 200-day moving average is $45.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.79.
AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 25.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AdvanSix Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASIX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the 4th quarter valued at $13,241,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,085,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 286,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,539,000 after acquiring an additional 183,378 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 251.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 217,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after acquiring an additional 155,925 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 446,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,737,000 after acquiring an additional 118,051 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.
ASIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AdvanSix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on AdvanSix from $64.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on AdvanSix from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.
AdvanSix Company Profile
AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.
