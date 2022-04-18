ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Given New $8.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 273.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CDXC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ChromaDex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. B. Riley dropped their price target on ChromaDex from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on ChromaDex in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.56.

Shares of CDXC opened at $2.14 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.93. ChromaDex has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $10.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.72.

ChromaDex ( NASDAQ:CDXC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $17.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.42 million. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 70.85% and a negative net margin of 40.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ChromaDex will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert N. Fried acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDXC. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in ChromaDex by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 956,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,999,000 after purchasing an additional 147,437 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ChromaDex by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 416,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 115,792 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in ChromaDex in the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ChromaDex by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 431,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 78,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in ChromaDex by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 225,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 72,852 shares during the period. 40.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

