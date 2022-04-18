Chubb (CB) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Chubb (NYSE: CB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/12/2022 – Chubb had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $236.00 to $244.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2022 – Chubb had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $230.00 to $240.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/4/2022 – Chubb had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $230.00 to $239.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Chubb is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:CB opened at $210.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.92. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $155.78 and a 52-week high of $218.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.76.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.61%.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $4,823,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 17,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $3,481,628.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,666 shares of company stock worth $8,709,616 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 49.1% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

