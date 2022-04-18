Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $97.22 Million

Equities research analysts expect Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) to report sales of $97.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $95.99 million to $99.39 million. Chuy’s posted sales of $87.71 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full year sales of $429.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $419.09 million to $435.43 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $476.92 million, with estimates ranging from $468.64 million to $493.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Chuy’s.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. Chuy’s had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $98.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHUY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chuy’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.17.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHUY. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the third quarter worth $140,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Chuy’s by 6.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Chuy’s during the third quarter valued at $246,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Chuy’s during the third quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Chuy’s by 14.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHUY opened at $25.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.63 million, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.74. Chuy’s has a 12-month low of $22.60 and a 12-month high of $49.99.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

