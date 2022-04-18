Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) VP Sells $57,290.00 in Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $57,290.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,386.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:CIEN traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.62. The company had a trading volume of 6,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,433. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $49.51 and a 52-week high of $78.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Ciena had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CIEN. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ciena from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in Ciena by 2.7% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Ciena in the first quarter worth $47,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Ciena by 204.8% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 48,053 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 32,286 shares during the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Ciena by 0.4% in the first quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 494,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ciena by 0.5% in the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,417 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

