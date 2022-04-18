Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $632.70 Million

Brokerages expect Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) to report $632.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cimpress’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $617.70 million and the highest is $647.70 million. Cimpress posted sales of $578.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full year sales of $2.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cimpress.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.50. Cimpress had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $849.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.36 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on CMPR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cimpress from $138.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cimpress in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Cimpress stock opened at $60.46 on Monday. Cimpress has a 1 year low of $58.62 and a 1 year high of $122.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.87, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cimpress during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,398,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,297,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,891,000 after acquiring an additional 69,366 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 6,068 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

