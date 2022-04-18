Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB) Short Interest Up 36.0% in March

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 36.0% from the March 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Cincinnati Bancorp stock opened at $15.40 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.44. The company has a market capitalization of $45.09 million, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.62. Cincinnati Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $15.85.

Cincinnati Bancorp Company Profile

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Cincinnati Federal that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential real estate loans, nonresidential real estate and multi-family loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and construction and land loans, as well as invests in securities, which consist of mortgage-backed securities.

