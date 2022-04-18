Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB) Short Interest Up 36.0% in March

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 36.0% from the March 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of Cincinnati Bancorp stock opened at $15.40 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.44. The company has a market capitalization of $45.09 million, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.62. Cincinnati Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $15.85.
Cincinnati Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
