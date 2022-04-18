CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 50.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CIR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CIRCOR International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of CIRCOR International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

NYSE:CIR opened at $23.88 on Monday. CIRCOR International has a 1 year low of $23.22 and a 1 year high of $39.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.76 million, a PE ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 2.32.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 52,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, motors, and other flow control products and systems.

