CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 50.75% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on CIR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CIRCOR International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of CIRCOR International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.
NYSE:CIR opened at $23.88 on Monday. CIRCOR International has a 1 year low of $23.22 and a 1 year high of $39.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.76 million, a PE ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 2.32.
CIRCOR International Company Profile (Get Rating)
CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, motors, and other flow control products and systems.
