Citigroup (NYSE:C) Given New $78.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 53.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on C. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.10.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $50.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.67 and its 200 day moving average is $63.11. Citigroup has a one year low of $49.04 and a one year high of $80.29. The firm has a market cap of $100.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Poehling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 60,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 40.9% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 33.3% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 56,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 14,068 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at $1,117,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

