City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Director Acquires $12,564.04 in Stock

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) Director Tracy W. Hylton II bought 164 shares of City stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.61 per share, with a total value of $12,564.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,339,956.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

City stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.05. 63,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,142. City Holding has a 1-year low of $71.61 and a 1-year high of $86.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.44 and a 200 day moving average of $79.99.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. City had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 37.29%. The company had revenue of $58.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that City Holding will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.33%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHCO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on City in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHCO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of City in the fourth quarter valued at $9,595,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of City by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after buying an additional 28,961 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of City by 36.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after buying an additional 18,708 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in City by 246.1% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 26,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in City by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 17,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

City Company Profile (Get Rating)

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

