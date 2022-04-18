Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of Clarkson stock opened at $45.70 on Monday. Clarkson has a 1 year low of $39.50 and a 1 year high of $56.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.17.

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

