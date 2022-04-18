Clarus Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Teradyne (CNSX:TER)

Teradyne (CNSX:TER – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Clarus Securities in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Teradyne to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.
About Teradyne (Get Rating)
