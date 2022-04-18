ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Short Interest Update

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the March 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of CEM traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.57. 94,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,934. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has a twelve month low of $23.51 and a twelve month high of $36.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.24.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.
About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund (Get Rating)
Clearbridge MLP & Midstream Fund, Inc operates as a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust, which engages in the provision of high level of total return on cash distributions. It invests in master limited partnerships in the energy sector. The company was founded on March 31, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
