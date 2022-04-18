Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target Lowered to $146.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Clorox (NYSE:CLXGet Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $148.00 to $146.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CLX. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $148.38.

NYSE:CLX opened at $145.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 73.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.67. Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $127.02 and a fifty-two week high of $196.65.

Clorox (NYSE:CLXGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that Clorox will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Clorox by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,223,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,768,000 after acquiring an additional 327,488 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,639,000 after acquiring an additional 54,921 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Clorox by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,994,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,317,000 after acquiring an additional 216,687 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Clorox by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,542,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,369,000 after acquiring an additional 30,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Clorox by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,407,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,335,000 after acquiring an additional 76,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

