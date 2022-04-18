CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at Morgan Stanley

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.16% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.62.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNH Industrial stock opened at $15.77 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.50. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $13.21 and a twelve month high of $19.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The company has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.70.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 150,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 355.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CNH Industrial (Get Rating)

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.