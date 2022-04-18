CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Short Interest Update

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,680,000 shares, a decline of 24.9% from the March 15th total of 15,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 152,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 28,284 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 23,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 10,548 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth $421,847,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,910,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,123,000 after acquiring an additional 46,954 shares in the last quarter. 35.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CNH Industrial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.62.

Shares of CNHI stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $15.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,344,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,597,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.70. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $13.21 and a 1 year high of $19.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.50.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.3072 per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

