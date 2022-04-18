Coca-Cola (KO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Coca-Cola has set its FY 2022 guidance at $2.440-$2.460 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $2.44-2.46 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect Coca-Cola to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $65.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.59 and a 200 day moving average of $58.69. The firm has a market cap of $281.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.65. Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $65.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.88%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 48,292 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $2,977,684.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 154,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $9,597,643.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 324,018 shares of company stock valued at $20,153,238. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,557,000 after buying an additional 951,106 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,123,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,799,000 after buying an additional 697,833 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 280,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,600,000 after buying an additional 42,292 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 105,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,252,000 after buying an additional 38,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

