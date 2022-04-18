Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the March 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHEOY. Morgan Stanley raised Cochlear from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Macquarie lowered Cochlear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cochlear from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Cochlear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHEOY opened at $83.85 on Monday. Cochlear has a 1-year low of $63.18 and a 1-year high of $94.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.79 and its 200-day moving average is $78.36.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.5142 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th.

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for adults and children worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

