Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Price Target Raised to C$135.00

Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$137.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.43.

Shares of CGEAF stock remained flat at $$81.93 during trading on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.61. Cogeco Communications has a 52 week low of $75.60 and a 52 week high of $98.61.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

