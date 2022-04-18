Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) PT Raised to C$130.00

Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$137.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cogeco Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.43.

Shares of CGEAF remained flat at $$81.93 during midday trading on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.61. Cogeco Communications has a 52-week low of $75.60 and a 52-week high of $98.61.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

