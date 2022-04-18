Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Price Target Raised to C$130.00

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 14.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$137.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$132.33.

Shares of Cogeco Communications stock traded up C$2.82 on Monday, reaching C$113.61. The stock had a trading volume of 43,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,341. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$104.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$103.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.67. Cogeco Communications has a 1 year low of C$95.50 and a 1 year high of C$123.07. The company has a market cap of C$5.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.45.

Cogeco Communications ( TSE:CCA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported C$2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.02 by C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$718.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$721.55 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cogeco Communications will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

