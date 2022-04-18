Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Price Target Raised to C$135.00 at TD Securities

Cogeco (TSE:CGO – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at TD Securities from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 61.48% from the company’s previous close.

CGO stock traded up C$1.85 during trading on Monday, reaching C$83.60. 14,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,806. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$78.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$80.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Cogeco has a 52-week low of C$75.50 and a 52-week high of C$100.20.

Cogeco (TSE:CGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported C$2.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$745.26 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cogeco will post 9.9899997 earnings per share for the current year.

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

