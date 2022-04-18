Cohen & Steers (CNS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 36.21% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The company had revenue of $159.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:CNS opened at $82.54 on Monday. Cohen & Steers has a 1 year low of $65.53 and a 1 year high of $101.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.16%.

In other Cohen & Steers news, Director Martin Cohen sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $9,624,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. 47.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

