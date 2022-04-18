Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) PT Lowered to $314.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $377.00 to $314.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 113.18% from the stock’s current price.

COIN has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $345.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.95.

COIN opened at $147.29 on Monday. Coinbase Global has a 52-week low of $146.82 and a 52-week high of $368.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion and a PE ratio of 10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.41.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.23%. The company’s revenue was up 325.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $209,861.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,453 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 178 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 26.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

