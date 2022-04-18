Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.79.

CL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $80.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.72. The company has a market capitalization of $68.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.62. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.31%.

In related news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $4,217,873.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $3,365,299.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive (Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.