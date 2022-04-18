Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,055.67.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLPBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Coloplast A/S from 1,038.00 to 1,033.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coloplast A/S from 975.00 to 990.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, DNB Markets raised Coloplast A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CLPBY opened at $15.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. Coloplast A/S has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.68. The stock has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.70 and a beta of 0.28.

Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, and Wound & Skin Care. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

