Comerica (CMA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.98 million. Comerica had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 15.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Comerica to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $88.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Comerica has a twelve month low of $63.07 and a twelve month high of $102.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

In related news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $258,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $103,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth $494,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth $275,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

CMA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $98.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.76.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

