Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Rating Increased to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $85.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.81% from the company’s current price.

CMA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Compass Point raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.10.

NYSE CMA opened at $88.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.35. Comerica has a 12-month low of $63.07 and a 12-month high of $102.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.03.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.98 million. Comerica had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 15.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Comerica will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $103,158.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $258,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,617,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,721,000 after buying an additional 397,735 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,766,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,707,000 after buying an additional 14,728 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,363,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,656,000 after buying an additional 12,805 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 9.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,238,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,153,000 after buying an additional 188,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 5.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,964,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,149,000 after purchasing an additional 104,022 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

