Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.64.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commerzbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays upgraded Commerzbank from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a €9.70 ($10.54) target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from €7.00 ($7.61) to €10.00 ($10.87) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Commerzbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €9.00 ($9.78) price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Commerzbank stock. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its position in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) by 73.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,196 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Commerzbank were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of CRZBY stock opened at $6.91 on Monday. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of $5.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.90.

About Commerzbank (Get Rating)

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.