Community Bank System (CBU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 25th. Analysts expect Community Bank System to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $159.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.27 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect Community Bank System to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Community Bank System stock opened at $67.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.55. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.66. Community Bank System has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $82.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.43%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey M. Levy sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $67,295.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Community Bank System by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,726,000 after purchasing an additional 42,739 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 153,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,432,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 125,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,369,000 after buying an additional 13,643 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,052,000 after buying an additional 34,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CBU. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

