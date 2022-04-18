Comparing Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) & ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV)

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG – Get Rating) and ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.8% of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of ModivCare shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital and ModivCare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Strategic Growth Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A ModivCare 0 0 2 0 3.00

ModivCare has a consensus target price of $152.50, indicating a potential upside of 31.97%. Given ModivCare’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ModivCare is more favorable than Apollo Strategic Growth Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Apollo Strategic Growth Capital and ModivCare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Strategic Growth Capital N/A -15.61% 0.76% ModivCare -0.33% 27.56% 6.08%

Risk and Volatility

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ModivCare has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Apollo Strategic Growth Capital and ModivCare’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Strategic Growth Capital N/A N/A $6.20 million N/A N/A ModivCare $2.00 billion 1.12 -$6.59 million ($0.52) -222.23

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ModivCare.

Summary

ModivCare beats Apollo Strategic Growth Capital on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

ModivCare Company Profile (Get Rating)

ModivCare Inc., a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and the Matrix Investment. The NEMT segment offers contact center management, network credentialing, claims management, and non-emergency medical transport management services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services. The Personal Care segment provides bathing, personal hygiene, grooming, oral care, dressing, medication reminders, meal planning, preparation and feeding, housekeeping, transportation services, prescription reminders, and assistance with dressing and ambulation services through placing non-medical personal care assistants, home health aides, and skilled nurses primarily to Medicaid patients in need of care monitoring and assistance in performing daily living activities, including senior citizens and disabled adults. The RPM segment offers personal emergency response systems, vitals monitoring, medication management, and data-driven patient engagement solutions. The Matrix Investment segment provides in-home and on-site care services, as well as a fleet of mobile health clinics that offers community-based care with advanced diagnostic capabilities and care options. It serves federal, state, and local government agencies, MCOs, commercial insurers, private individuals, and health systems. The company was formerly known as The Providence Service Corporation and changed its name to ModivCare Inc. in January 2021. ModivCare Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

