Comparing Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) & Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) and Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Poshmark has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Revolve Group has a beta of 2.31, suggesting that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Poshmark and Revolve Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Poshmark $326.01 million 2.89 -$98.33 million ($1.51) -8.03 Revolve Group $891.39 million 4.43 $99.84 million $1.33 40.54

Revolve Group has higher revenue and earnings than Poshmark. Poshmark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Revolve Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Poshmark and Revolve Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Poshmark -30.47% -10.97% -7.56% Revolve Group 11.20% 36.56% 23.36%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Poshmark and Revolve Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Poshmark 0 8 4 0 2.33 Revolve Group 0 2 15 0 2.88

Poshmark currently has a consensus target price of $18.80, suggesting a potential upside of 54.99%. Revolve Group has a consensus target price of $70.94, suggesting a potential upside of 31.57%. Given Poshmark’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Poshmark is more favorable than Revolve Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.1% of Poshmark shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of Revolve Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.1% of Revolve Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Revolve Group beats Poshmark on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Poshmark Company Profile (Get Rating)

Poshmark, Inc. operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc. and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc. in 2011. Poshmark, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Revolve Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Revolve Group, Inc. operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands. It also provides various luxury brands. The company was formerly known as Advance Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Revolve Group, Inc. in October 2018. Revolve Group, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

