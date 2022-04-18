Comparing RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL) and Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO)

RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL – Get Rating) and Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.9% of Domo shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.4% of Domo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

RocketFuel Blockchain has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Domo has a beta of 2.69, suggesting that its stock price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RocketFuel Blockchain and Domo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RocketFuel Blockchain N/A N/A -$2.36 million ($0.21) -0.95 Domo $257.96 million 6.13 -$102.11 million ($3.17) -15.11

RocketFuel Blockchain has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Domo. Domo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RocketFuel Blockchain, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares RocketFuel Blockchain and Domo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RocketFuel Blockchain N/A -551.72% -414.75% Domo -39.58% N/A -47.78%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for RocketFuel Blockchain and Domo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RocketFuel Blockchain 0 0 0 0 N/A Domo 0 0 4 0 3.00

Domo has a consensus target price of $93.25, suggesting a potential upside of 94.64%. Given Domo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Domo is more favorable than RocketFuel Blockchain.

Summary

Domo beats RocketFuel Blockchain on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

RocketFuel Blockchain Company Profile (Get Rating)

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. focuses on developing payment and check-out systems for purchases on e-commerce sites using cryptocurrencies and direct bank transfers. The company has a strategic partnership with ACI Worldwide, Inc. to offer the company's solution through a single integration enabling merchants to accept cryptocurrency payments with no processing fees. RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Domo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Domo, Inc. operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones. The company was formerly known as Domo Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Domo, Inc. in December 2011. Domo, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, Utah.

