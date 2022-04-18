Comparing SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) & Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA)

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) and SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ikena Oncology and SOPHiA GENETICS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ikena Oncology 0 0 5 0 3.00 SOPHiA GENETICS 0 0 4 0 3.00

Ikena Oncology currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 267.65%. SOPHiA GENETICS has a consensus target price of $20.67, suggesting a potential upside of 181.18%. Given Ikena Oncology’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ikena Oncology is more favorable than SOPHiA GENETICS.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.8% of Ikena Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.1% of SOPHiA GENETICS shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ikena Oncology and SOPHiA GENETICS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ikena Oncology N/A -15.96% -12.61% SOPHiA GENETICS -182.14% -39.82% -32.83%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ikena Oncology and SOPHiA GENETICS’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ikena Oncology $30.99 million 7.88 -$34.12 million ($3.20) -2.12 SOPHiA GENETICS $40.45 million 11.51 -$73.68 million N/A N/A

Ikena Oncology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SOPHiA GENETICS.

Summary

Ikena Oncology beats SOPHiA GENETICS on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ikena Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ikena Oncology, Inc., a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing medicines tailored to biomarker-defined patient groups for specific unmet needs. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway. It is also developing a small molecule inhibitor program against ERK5 in the RAS signaling pathway; IK-175, an oral inhibitor of aryl hydrocarbon receptor; and IK-007, an oral selective EP4 receptor antagonist for the treatment of microsatellite stable colorectal cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

SOPHiA GENETICS Company Profile (Get Rating)

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a healthcare technology company. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, products, and services are used by hospital, laboratory, and biopharma worldwide. SOPHiA GENETICS SA was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Saint-Sulpice, Switzerland.

