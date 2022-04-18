Comparing XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) and LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL – Get Rating) and LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

XL Fleet has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LCI Industries has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

15.7% of XL Fleet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.6% of LCI Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of XL Fleet shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of LCI Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares XL Fleet and LCI Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XL Fleet 184.55% -13.89% -12.53% LCI Industries 6.43% 28.34% 9.90%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares XL Fleet and LCI Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XL Fleet $15.60 million 16.14 $28.79 million $0.18 9.89 LCI Industries $4.47 billion 0.59 $287.74 million $11.31 9.21

LCI Industries has higher revenue and earnings than XL Fleet. LCI Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than XL Fleet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for XL Fleet and LCI Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XL Fleet 0 1 0 0 2.00 LCI Industries 0 0 4 0 3.00

XL Fleet presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 574.16%. LCI Industries has a consensus price target of $156.67, suggesting a potential upside of 50.38%. Given XL Fleet’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe XL Fleet is more favorable than LCI Industries.

Summary

LCI Industries beats XL Fleet on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

XL Fleet Company Profile (Get Rating)

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which are fitted to vehicles. In addition, the company offers vehicle electrification and infrastructure solutions, and charging stations. It serves end-use customer base comprising Fortune 500 corporate enterprises, public utilities, and various municipalities. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

LCI Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories. This segment serves OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; trucks; boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing, as well as travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers. The Aftermarket segment supplies various components of RV and adjacent industries to retail dealers, wholesale distributors, and service centers. This segment also sells replacement glass and awnings to fulfill insurance claims; and biminis, covers, buoys, and fenders to the marine industry. The company was formerly known as Drew Industries Incorporated and changed its name to LCI Industries in December 2016. LCI Industries was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Elkhart, Indiana.

