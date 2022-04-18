Compass Diversified Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:CODI)

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th.

Compass Diversified has a dividend payout ratio of 51.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Compass Diversified to earn $1.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.5%.

Shares of CODI stock opened at $23.89 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Compass Diversified has a 1 year low of $21.84 and a 1 year high of $33.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.94, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.87.

Compass Diversified ( NYSE:CODI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $536.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello bought 6,000 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.29 per share, with a total value of $139,740.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Compass Diversified by 12.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 757,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,311,000 after buying an additional 83,084 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Compass Diversified by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 484,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,813,000 after buying an additional 96,834 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 221.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 31,678 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 43,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 218,650.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 17,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CODI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

