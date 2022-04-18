Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Given New $63.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $60.00 to $63.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential downside of 3.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CMP. CL King increased their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

CMP stock opened at $65.54 on Monday. Compass Minerals International has a 1 year low of $47.10 and a 1 year high of $75.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $331.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 3.4% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

