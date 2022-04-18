ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Raised to Outperform at Scotiabank

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on COP. Bank of America downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.95.

COP opened at $101.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $131.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.20 and a 200 day moving average of $83.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $47.85 and a fifty-two week high of $107.52.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total transaction of $1,016,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,749,696.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,800 shares of company stock valued at $15,730,870 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COP. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

